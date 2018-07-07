Shashi Tharoor granted bail, Modi calls Congress 'bail gaadi', and other top stories of the day

Shashi Tharoor granted regular bail in Sunanda Pushkar death case

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was on Saturday granted regular bail in the case of death of his wife, Sunanda Pushkar, as directed by a Delhi Sessions court on July 5.

Congress is a ‘bail gaadi’ as many of its leaders are on bail: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on on July 7 launched a blistering attack on Congress, describing it as a “bail gaadi”, in an apparent reference to several of its leaders being granted bail by courts in various cases, and said the Opposition was raising doubts about the Army and indulging in politics even on the issues of national security.

NEET, JEE to be held twice a year, says Javadekar

The JEE and NEET examinations will now take place twice a year, announced the HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar in a press conference on Saturday in New Delhi. “The National Testing Agency will conduct them this year. The same student can take the exam both times a year and the best score will be counted,” he said.

Jayant Sinha calls meeting lynching convicts ‘honouring due process’

In a series of tweets on Saturday Union Minister Jayant Sinha said that he was “honouring the due process of law” after a row erupted over him felicitating eight men who were earlier convicted for mob lynching.

Thai boys in cave: Conditions perfect for evacuation, say rescuers

Conditions are “perfect” to evacuate a young football team from a flooded Thai cave in the coming days before fresh rains and a possible rise in carbon dioxide further imperil the group, the rescue mission chief said on July 7.

Muslim groups delaying Ayodhya case: U.P.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday accused Muslim appellants of trying to “delay” the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute hearing in the Supreme Court, saying religious sentiments of a large population are involved in the case.

AIADMK likely to oppose idea of simultaneous polls

The ruling AIADMK is expected to oppose the idea of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and the State Assemblies next year. Its position is likely to be conveyed at a meeting with the Law Commission in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon, according to party sources.

Supreme Court judge defends verdict on SC/ST Act

Supreme Court judge, Justice A.K. Goel, in his farewell speech on Friday justified his controversial March 20 verdict which overrode the written law to grant anticipatory bail to those accused of Dalit atrocities. The judgment led to widespread violence and protests across the country leading to several deaths. The Centre had to finally return to the Supreme Court for a review.

Swedish intellectuals form new literature prize in Nobel protest

What do you do when this year’s Nobel Literature Prize, the world’s most prestigious accolade of its kind, is postponed because of a sexual assault scandal? You create your own award.

Trade war: stocks survive first battle between US and China

Stocks rose and the euro climbed to a three-week peak as the imposition of tariffs by the United States and China on billions of dollars of trade was absorbed calmly by markets on Friday, though concerns about the conflict escalating capped appetite for risk.