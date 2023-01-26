ADVERTISEMENT

Secular values should be safeguarded: Saseendran

January 26, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Forest Minister A. K. Saseendran says citizens should also be committed to maintaining loyalty and respect to the Constitution

The Hindu Bureau

The primary responsibility for citizens of this country is to safeguard its secular values and maintain utmost respect and loyalty to the Constitution, Forest Minister A. K. Saseendran said on January 26.

Mr. Saseendran was addressing the district-level Republic Day celebrations after unfurling the tricolour and reviewing the ceremonial parade at Captain Vikram Maidan on Thursday.

Also Read | Republic Day 2023 live updates | India celebrates 74th R-Day with vibrant parade on Kartavya Path

Recalling the rich contributions made by eminent freedom fighters and leaders of the country, Mr. Saseendran said India made covetable achievements in all sectors of development because of such selfless efforts. He also said those who sacrificed their lives for the country’s freedom and growth should always be remembered.

“With specific interventions, Kerala too has attained tremendous growth in all major sectors such as health, education, and industry in the past. It is in fact a model to the rest of the States in India,” said Mr. Saseendran. He also noted that the State set a model for the whole nation with the proper implementation of various unique development projects for the underprivileged. 

The ceremonial parade witnessed the participation of 27 platoons comprising Police, Excise, Fire and Rescue Services, NCC, NSS, and Student Police Cadets. The City Police team won the trophy for the best parade. In the students’ category, participants from G.H.S.S, Mavoor emerged winners. 

Mr. Saseendran presented the trophies to the winners and other participants in the parade. Mayor Beena Philip, Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, and Additional District Magistrate C. Mohammed Rafeeq were present.

