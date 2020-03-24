Resources

What will be available and what will be closed during the 21-day lockdown

Police personnel punish offenders flouring lockdown imposed in wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Ahmedabad on March 24, 2020.

Police personnel punish offenders flouring lockdown imposed in wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Ahmedabad on March 24, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day lockdown starting from midnight tonight as a major step in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the “containment” period of 21 days from March 25, 2020, the following services

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

Will remain open:

  • Shops, including ration shops, dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder. District authorities to encourage home delivery to minimise individual movement.
  • Banks, insurance offices and ATMs
  • Print and electronic media
  • Telecommunication services (internet, cable, IT/IT enabled services for essentials)
  • Delivery of food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce
  • Petrol pumps, LPG, petroleum and gas retail and storate outlets
  • Power and electricity services
  • Capital and debt markets notified by SEBI
  • Cold storage and warehousing
  • Private security services

Full guidelines from Home Ministry on services that are to be available during 21-day lockdown

    Also open are offices of GOI such as Defence, police forces, treasury, public uitilies, disaster management, power generation and transmission, post offices, NIC, early warning agencies; State govt. institutions such as police, home guards, fire services, disaster management and prisons, district administration and treasury, electricity, water sanitation, municipal bodies. Hospitals and all medical establishments will be open. Transportation only of essential services will be permitted.

    Manufacturing/production units of essential commodities, hotels/Lodges etc which accommodate tourists and persons stranded due to lockdown, emergency staff, air and sea crew will also remain open

    Also read: Coronavirus | PM's address to the nation live updates: lockdown extended to entire country for next 21 days, says Modi

    What will be closed:

    • GOI & State offices, commercial, private establishments, transport services (exceptions above) will remain closed.
    • Educational institutions, places of worship, functions and gatherings will be closed/barred without exception.
    • Funerals – not more than 20 people will be permitted

    People violating containment measures will be liable to be proceeded against provisions of Disaster Management Act, besides legal action under Sect. 88 of the IPC

    Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

    Related Topics
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Coronavirus
    Comments
    Related Articles
    Recommended for you
    1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
    2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
    3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
    4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
    5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Printable version | Mar 24, 2020 11:39:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/resources/what-will-be-available-and-what-will-be-closed-during-the-21-day-lockdown/article31156364.ece

    © THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

    Next Story
    TRENDING TODAY