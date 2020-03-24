What will be available and what will be closed during the 21-day lockdown

During the “containment” period of 21 days from March 25, 2020, the following services

Will remain open:

Shops, including ration shops, dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder. District authorities to encourage home delivery to minimise individual movement.

Banks, insurance offices and ATMs

Print and electronic media

Telecommunication services (internet, cable, IT/IT enabled services for essentials)

Delivery of food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce

Petrol pumps, LPG, petroleum and gas retail and storate outlets

Power and electricity services

Capital and debt markets notified by SEBI

Cold storage and warehousing

Private security services

Full guidelines from Home Ministry on services that are to be available during 21-day lockdown

Also open are offices of GOI such as Defence, police forces, treasury, public uitilies, disaster management, power generation and transmission, post offices, NIC, early warning agencies; State govt. institutions such as police, home guards, fire services, disaster management and prisons, district administration and treasury, electricity, water sanitation, municipal bodies. Hospitals and all medical establishments will be open. Transportation only of essential services will be permitted.

Manufacturing/production units of essential commodities, hotels/Lodges etc which accommodate tourists and persons stranded due to lockdown, emergency staff, air and sea crew will also remain open

What will be closed:

GOI & State offices, commercial, private establishments, transport services (exceptions above) will remain closed.

Educational institutions, places of worship, functions and gatherings will be closed/barred without exception.

Funerals – not more than 20 people will be permitted

People violating containment measures will be liable to be proceeded against provisions of Disaster Management Act, besides legal action under Sect. 88 of the IPC