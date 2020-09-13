Union Health Ministry's post-COVID management protocol

13 September 2020 11:22 IST

After acute COVID-19 illness, recovered patients may continue to report a wide variety of signs and symptoms, including fatigue, body ache, cough, sore throat, difficulty in breathing, etc., the Union Health Ministry has said, admitting that as of now there is limited evidence of post-COVID-19 sequelae and further research is required.

It adds that the recovery period is likely to be longer for patients who suffered from a more severe form of the disease and those with pre-existing illness.

Click here to read Union Health Ministry's post-COVID-19 management protocol

