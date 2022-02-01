Union Budget 2022-23 | Full speech, highlights and summary

01 February 2022 20:36 IST

Nirmala Sitharaman did not tinker with income tax slabs or tax rates.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled a bigger ₹39.45 lakh crore Budget, with higher spending on highways to affordable housing with a view to fire up the key engines of the economy to sustain a world-beating recovery from the pandemic.

While she primed up spending on infrastructure to create jobs and boost economic activity, Ms. Sitharaman did not tinker with income tax slabs or tax rates.

