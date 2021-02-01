Resources01 February 2021 15:11 IST
Union Budget 2021-2022
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her third Union Budget.
With no changes in personal income tax slabs and a slew of hikes in customs duty to benefit Make in India, the Budget speech focussed on the Centre's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.
