Union Budget 2021-2022

01 February 2021 15:11 IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her third Union Budget.

With no changes in personal income tax slabs and a slew of hikes in customs duty to benefit Make in India, the Budget speech focussed on the Centre's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Click here to read FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

Advertising

Advertising

Click here to read data in charts of the budget at a glance

Click here to view charts on allocations to schemes, tax proposals, financial reforms, holistic approach to health, etc.