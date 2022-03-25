TN releases memorandum of legislation for Apartment Ownership Act
The Tamil Nadu government has released the memorandum of legislation proposed to provide for Apartment Ownership Act in repeal of the Tamil Nadu Apartment Ownership Act, 1994. Once finalised, it is expected to be eventually made into Tamil Nadu Apartment Ownership Act, 2022.
