TN Health Ministry for formation of coordination mechanism at State and District level on vaccination administration for COVID-19

The Tamil Nadu government has issued orders towards the formation of a co-ordination mechanism at the State and district levels on vaccination administration for COVID-19, in line with the suggestions made by the Centre, in view of the multiple vaccine candidates that are in various stages of development in the country.

