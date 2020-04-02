Resources

TN govt order on regularisation of unapproved layouts and plots

he Tamil Nadu government has directed for regularisation of unapproved layouts and plots in certain urban and rural areas, including hill areas and further notified the Tamil Nadu Regularisation of Unapproved Layouts and Plots in Hilly Areas Rules, 2020.

Click here to read/download the government order in PDF format.

