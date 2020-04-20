Resources

TN government's GO dated March 25

The Tamil Nadu government's G.O. dated March 25 invoking provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 imposed a lockdown for 21 days with effect from March 25.

Click here to read full GO

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 20, 2020 10:05:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/resources/tn-governments-go-dated-march-25/article31390639.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY