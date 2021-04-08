Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu Government Order on COVID-19 restrictions

08 April 2021 15:48 IST

The Tamil Nadu government will reintroduce multiple restrictions from April 10 to tackle the steady increase in COVID-19 cases across the State, according to Government Order issued on Thursday. The restrictions have been brought back as campaigning for the State Assembly elections and the voting has been completed in the State. The State recorded 27,743 active cases as on April 7, the government said.

The government while announcing the restrictions said the number of cases in the State have increased in some districts “due to functions, events, meetings and non-compliance of COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks by the public and non-implementation of the protocols in many offices and organisations”.

Click here for the full GO

