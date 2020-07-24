Resources

TN GO on SOPs for resumption of training activities of sportspersons

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for resumption of training activities of sportspersons preparing for national and international events.

A G.O. issued in this regard by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, the training activities of sportspesons preparing for such events be resumed for all except those above 50 years and below 15 years of age.

Click here to read the GO

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 24, 2020 9:57:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/resources/tn-go-on-sops-for-resumption-of-training-activities-of-sportspersons/article32185945.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY