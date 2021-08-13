Resources

TN GO on petrol price cut

Effective August 13, the DMK government on Friday announced a cut in the State tax on petrol by ₹3 a litre. Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan made an announcement to this effect on the floor of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai.

