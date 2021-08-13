Effective August 13, the DMK government on Friday announced a cut in the State tax on petrol by ₹3 a litre. Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan made an announcement to this effect on the floor of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai.
TN GO on petrol price cut
