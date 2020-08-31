Resources

TN GO on extending lockdown till Sept. 30 with fresh relaxations

Tamil Nadu government issues G.O. extending the COVID-19 lockdown till September 30 with fresh relaxations with effect from September 1.

Read the full GO

