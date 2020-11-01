Resources

TN GO on boosting industrial growth

In a major policy decision aimed at boosting industrial growth in the State, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to consider the applications of industrial units to possess lands, which were earlier denied on the grounds that the seller/vendor in the transaction had violated the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Land Reforms (Fixation of Ceiling on Land) Act 1961.

Click here to view the full GO

