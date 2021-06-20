TN announces fresh relaxations in 27 districts; lockdown extended till June 28

20 June 2021 19:15 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday announced fresh relaxations in 27 districts, even as the government extended the COVID-19 lockdown till 6 am on June 28. The government has categorised all the districts into three types based on the spread of COVID-19 and has announced a separate set of relaxations to each category.

Read the full GO

