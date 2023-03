Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Plan 2023

March 24, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin released the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Plan, 2023, which lists out actions plans in case of various natural and human-made disasters — earthquake, cyclone, Tsunami, flood, urban flood, industrial and chemical disasters, biological and public health emergency, nuclear and radiological disasters and fire. Tamil Nadu State Disaster Policy Disaster Management - Plan Book ADVERTISEMENT

