Tamil Nadu govt. modifies SOPs relaxing certain lockdown restrictions

The Tamil Nadu government has modified various Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued at various points of time to relax certain restrictions imposed over transporting workers to industries and over air-conditioning facilities.

Click here to download the document

