Tamil Nadu GO dated May 31, 2020

31 May 2020 15:17 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday extended the COVID-19 lockdown till June 30 but announced significant relaxations, including resumption of limited public transport except in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu and non-containment zones. Click here to read the full Government Order Advertising Advertising

