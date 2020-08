Union Minister Prakash Javadekar addresses a press conference at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on August 19, 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI

23 August 2020 11:54 IST

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday announced the release of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for resuming shooting of films and TV programmes.

These SOPs have been finalised after consulting the health and home ministries, he said.

Click here to read the full guidelines

