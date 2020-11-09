Resources

Over 100 scientists from Tamil Nadu among top 2% in the world

09 November 2020 22:57 IST
Tamil Nadu is home to at least 100 of the top 2% scientists in the world, according to a database developed by Stanford University. The scientists are ranked as per their specialisation, based on the citation scores and the number of papers they have produced so far. The list also provides details of when the scientists published their first and latest research article.

