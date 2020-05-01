Resources

Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines on extension of lockdown

Stay safe: People wearing protective suits at an awareness campaign in New Delhi.

Stay safe: People wearing protective suits at an awareness campaign in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Government of India issued the lockdown order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, on May 1, 2020, said that "After a comprehensive review, and in view of the Lockdown measures having led to significant gains in the COVID-19 situation in the country, we are extending the lockdown for a further period of two weeks effective May 4."

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Government of India issued the lockdown order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Click here to read full guidelines

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 1, 2020 7:44:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/resources/ministry-of-home-affairs-guidelines-on-extension-of-lockdown/article31483046.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY