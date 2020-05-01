Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines on extension of lockdown

The Ministry of Home Affairs, on May 1, 2020, said that "After a comprehensive review, and in view of the Lockdown measures having led to significant gains in the COVID-19 situation in the country, we are extending the lockdown for a further period of two weeks effective May 4."

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Government of India issued the lockdown order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Click here to read full guidelines