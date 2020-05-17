Lockdown extension | MHA guidelines dated May 17, 2020

A health worker sprays disinfectant at Bowbazar area of Krishnanagar in West Bengal. | Photo Credit: PTI

17 May 2020 19:21 IST

The lockdown was first imposed on March 24 and has seen three extensions. Lockdown 4.0 will come into effect Monday and continue till May 31.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) directed Centre and State governments to continue the lockdown measures up to May 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19. The National Executive Committee (NEC) chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla was directed to modify lockdown guidelines keeping in view the need to open up economic activities.. The lockdown was first imposed on March 24 and has seen three extensions. Lockdown 4.0 will come into effect Monday and continue till May 31. Click here to read the full guidelines Advertising Advertising

