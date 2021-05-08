A complete lockdown will be enforced in Tamil Nadu from May 10 to 4 am on May 24 to combat the spread of COVID-19. Here is the Government Order explaining about the what will be restricted and allowed during this period.
Here is what you need to know about Tamil Nadu lockdown explaining what will be restricted and allowed
Related Articles
Close X
TN Health Ministry for formation of coordination mechanism at State and District level on vaccination administration for COVID-19
Next Story Coronavirus | ICMR issues FAQs for patients with hypertension, diabetes and heart diseases
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | May 8, 2021 9:19:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/resources/here-is-what-you-need-to-know-about-tamil-nadu-lockdown-explaining-what-will-be-restricted-and-allowed/article34516127.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story