Guidelines for demarcation of containment zones to control COVID-19

The Tamil Nadu government has notified the guidelines for demarcation of containment zones to control COVID-19 and also the list of containment zones across the State. The notification was issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

This is the list of containment zones across Tamil Nadu as on May 2.

