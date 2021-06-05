GO on extension of lockdown in Tamil Nadu with restrictions

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday extended the COVID-19 lockdown for one more week from June 7 till 6 am on June 14 but offered region-wise relaxations based on the infection spread. While Chennai, districts in north and south Tamil Nadu where COVID-19 cases have come down will get greater relaxations, 11 districts predominantly in the west and delta region where infection rate is higher will have minimal relaxations.
