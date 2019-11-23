Full text of Gazette order on revoking President's rule in Maharashtra

The BJP-NCP government took charge in Maharashtra on Saturday after the President’s rule, imposed in the State about a fortnight ago, was revoked at 5.47 am.

According to a Home Ministry notification, President Ram Nath Kovind signed the proclamation for revocation of the central rule this morning. The gazette notification to this effect was issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla at 5.47 a.m.

