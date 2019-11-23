Full text of Gazette order on revoking President's rule in Maharashtra

The BJP-NCP government took charge in Maharashtra on Saturday after the President’s rule, imposed in the State about a fortnight ago, was revoked at 5.47 am.
According to a Home Ministry notification, President Ram Nath Kovind signed the proclamation for revocation of the central rule this morning. The gazette notification to this effect was issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla at 5.47 a.m.
Click here to read/download the notification as PDF.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.