Full text of Gazette order on revoking President's rule in Maharashtra

Scene at supreme court after the Ayodhya verdict on November 9, 2019.

Scene at supreme court after the Ayodhya verdict on November 9, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The BJP-NCP government took charge in Maharashtra on Saturday after the President’s rule, imposed in the State about a fortnight ago, was revoked at 5.47 am.

According to a Home Ministry notification, President Ram Nath Kovind signed the proclamation for revocation of the central rule this morning. The gazette notification to this effect was issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla at 5.47 a.m.

Click here to read/download the notification as PDF.

Nov 23, 2019 11:48:24 AM

