Full list of Padma Awards 2022
In 2022, the President has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards including 2 duo case
The Padma Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year.
In 2022, the President has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards including 2 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per list below. The list comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. 34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees.
Padma Vibhushan (4)
|Name
|Field
|State/Country
|Ms. Prabha Atre
|Art
|Maharashtra
|Shri Radheyshyam Khemka (Posthumous)
|Literature and Education
|U.P.
|General Bipin Rawat (Posthumous)
|Civil Service
|Uttarakhand
|Shri Kalyan Singh (Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Uttar Pradesh
Padma Bhushan (17)
|Name
|Field
|State/Country
|Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad
|Public Affairs
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Shri Victor Banerjee
|Art
|West Bengal
|Ms. Gurmeet Bawa (Posthumous)
|Art
|Punjab
|Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee
|Public Affairs
|West Bengal
|Shri Natarajan Chandrasekaran
|Trade and Industry
|Maharashtra
Shri Krishna Ella and
Smt. Suchitra Ella* (Duo)
|Trade and Industry
|Telangana
|Ms. Madhur Jaffery
|Others-Culinary
|USA
|Shri Devendra Jhajharia
|Sports
|Rajasthan
|Shri Rashid Khan
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
|Shri Rajiv Mehrishi
|Civil Service
|Rajasthan
|Shri Satya Narayana Nadella
|Trade and Industry
|USA
|Shri Sundararajan Pichai
|Trade and Industry
|USA
|Shri Cyrus Poonawalla
|Trade and Industry
|Maharashtra
|Shri Sanjaya Rajaram (Posthumous)
|Sci and Engg
|Mexico
|Ms. Pratibha Ray
|Literature and Education
|Odisha
|Swami Sachidanand
|Literature and Education
|Gujarat
|Shri Vashishth Tripathi
|Literature ane Education
|Uttar Pradesh
Padma Shri (107)
|Name
|Field
|State/Country
|Shri Prahlad Rai Agarwala
|Trade and Industry
|West Bengal
|Prof. Najma Akhtar
|Literature and Education
|Delhi
|Shri Sumit Antil
|Sports
|Haryana
|Shri T Senka Ao
|Literature and Education
|Nagaland
Ms. Kamalini Asthana and
Ms. Nalini Asthana* (Duo)
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
|Shri Subbanna Ayyappan
|Science and Engineering
|Karnataka
|Shri J K Bajaj
|Literature and Education
|Delhi
|Shri Sirpi Balasubramaniam
|Literature and Education
|Tamil Nadu
|Srimad Baba Balia
|Social Work
|Odisha
|Ms. Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay
|Science and Engineering
|West Bengal
|Ms. Madhuri Barthwal
|Art
|Uttarakhand
|Shri Akhone Asgar Ali Basharat
|Literature and Education
|Ladakh
|Dr. Himmatrao Bawaskar
|Medicine
|Maharashtra
|Shri Harmohinder Singh Bedi
|Literature and Education
|Punjab
|Shri Pramod Bhagat
|Sports
|Odisha
|Shri S Ballesh Bhajantri
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|Shri Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia
|Art
|Sikkim
|Shri Maria Christopher Byrski
|Literature and Education
|Poland
|Acharya Chandanaji
|Social Work
|Bihar
|Ms. Sulochana Chavan
|Art
|Maharashtra
|Shri Neeraj Chopra
|Sports
|Haryana
|Ms. Shakuntala Choudhary
|Social Work
|Assam
|Shri Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil
|Sports
|Kerala
|Shri S Damodaran
|Social Work
|Tamil Nadu
|Shri Faisal Ali Dar
|Sports
|J&K
|Shri Jagjit Singh Dardi
|Trade and Industry
|Chandigarh
|Dr. Prokar Dasgupta
|Medicine
|U.K.
|Shri Aditya Prasad Dash
|Science and Engineering
|Odisha
|Dr. Lata Desa
|Medicine
|Gujarat
|Shri Malji bhai Desai
|Public Affairs
|Gujarat
|Ms. Basanti Devi
|Social Work
|Uttarakhand
|Ms. Lourembam Bino Devi
|Art
|Manipur
|Ms. Muktamani Devi
|Trade and Industry
|Manipur
|Ms. Shyamamani Devi
|Art
|Odisha
|Shri Khalil Dhantejvi (Posthumous)
|Lit. and Education
|Gujarat
|Shri Savaji Bhai Dholakia
|Social Work
|Gujarat
|Shri Arjun Singh Dhurve
|Art
|Madhya Pradesh
|Dr. Vijaykumar Vinayak Dongre
|Medicine
|Maharashtra
|Shri Chandraprakash Dwivedi
|Art
|Rajasthan
|Shri Dhaneswar Engti
|Lit. and Education
|Assam
|Shri Om Prakash Gandhi
|Social Work
|Haryana
|Shri Narasimha Rao Garikapati
|Lit. and Education
|Andhra Pradesh
|Shri Girdhari Ram Ghonju (Posthumous)
|Lit. and Education
|Jharkhand
|Shri Shaibal Gupta (Posthumous)
|Lit. and Education
|Bihar
|Shri Narasingha Prasad Guru
|Lit. and Education
|Odisha
|Shri Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan (Posthumous)
|Art
|Andhra Pradesh
|Shri Ryuko Hira
|Trade and Industry
|Japan
|Ms. Sosamma Iype
|Animal Husbandry
|Kerala
|Shri Avadh Kishore Jadia
|Lit. and Education
|Madhya Pradesh
|Ms. Sowcar Janaki
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|Ms. Tara Jauhar
|Lit and Education
|Delhi
|Ms. Vandana Kataria
|Sports
|Uttarakhand
|Shri H R Keshavamurthy
|Art
|Karnataka
|Shri Rutger Kortenhorst
|Lit and Education
|Ireland
|Shri P Narayana Kurup
|Lit and Education
|Kerala
|Ms. Avani Lekhara
|Sports
|Rajasthan
|Shri Moti Lal Madan
|Sci and Engineering
|Haryana
|Shri Shivnath Mishra
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
|Dr. Narendra Prasad Misra (Posthumous)
|Medicine
|Madhya Pradesh
|Shri Darshanam Mogilaiah
|Art
|Telangana
|Shri Guruprasad Mohapatra (Posthumous)
|Civil Service
|Delhi
|Shri Thavil Kongampattu A V Murugaiyan
|Art
|Puducherry
|Ms. R Muthukannammal
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|Shri Abdul Khader Nadakattin
|Grassroots Innovation
|Karnataka
|Shri Amai Mahalinga Naik
|Agriculture
|Karnataka
|Shri Tsering Namgyal
|Art
|Ladakh
|Shri A K C Natarajan
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|Shri V L Nghaka
|Lit. and Education
|Mizoram
|Shri Sonu Nigam
|Art
|Maharashtra
|Shri Ram Sahay Panday
|Art
|Madhya Pradesh
|Shri Chirapat Prapandavidya
|Lit and Education
|Thailand
|Ms. K V Rabiya
|Social Work
|Kerala
|Shri Anil Kumar Rajvanshi
|Sci and Engineering
|Maharashtra
|Shri Sheesh Ram
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
|Shri Ramachandraiah
|Art
|Telangana
|Dr. Sunkara Venkata Adinarayana Rao
|Medicine
|Andhra Pradesh
|Ms. Gamit Ramilaben Raysingbhai
|Social Work
|Gujarat
|Ms. Padmaja Reddy
|Art
|Telangana
|Guru Tulku Rinpoche
|Spiritualism
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Shri Brahmanand Sankhwalkar
|Sports
|Goa
|Shri Vidyanand Sarek
|Lit and Education
|Himachal Pradesh
|Shri Kali Pada Saren
|Lit. and Education
|West Bengal
|Dr. Veeraswamy Seshiah
|Medicine
|Tamil Nadu
|Ms. Prabhaben Shah
|Social Work
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|Shri Dilip Shahani
|Lit and Education
|Delhi
|Shri Ram Dayal Sharma
|Art
|Rajasthan
|Shri Vishwamurti Shastri
|Lit. and Education
|J&K
|Ms. Tatiana Lvovna Shaumyan
|Lit. and Education
|Russia
|Shri Siddhalingaiah (Posthumous)
|Lit. and Education
|Karnataka
|Shri Kaajee Singh
|Art
|West Bengal
|Shri Konsam Ibomcha Singh
|Art
|Manipur
|Shri Prem Singh
|Social Work
|Punjab
|Shri Seth Pal Singh
|Agriculture
|Uttar Pradesh
|Ms. Vidya Vindu Singh
|Lit. and Education
|Uttar Pradesh
|Baba Iqbal Singh Ji
|Social Work
|Punjab
|Dr. Bhimsen Singhal
|Medicine
|Maharashtra
|Shri Sivananda
|Yoga
|Uttar Pradesh
|Shri Ajay Kumar Sonkar
|Sci and Engineering
|Uttar Pradesh
|Ms. Ajita Srivastava
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
|Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swami
|Spiritualism
|Goa
|Dr. Balaji Tambe (Posthumous)
|Medicine
|Maharashtra
|Shri Raghuvendra Tanwar
|Lit and Education
|Haryana
|Dr. Kamlakar Tripathi
|Medicine
|Uttar Pradesh
|Ms. Lalita Vakil
|Art
|Himachal Pradesh
|Ms. Durga Bai Vyam
|Art
|Madhya Pradesh
|Shri Jyantkumar Maganlal Vyas
|Sci and Engineering
|Gujarat
|Ms. Badaplin War
|Lit and Education
|Meghalaya
Note: * In Duo case, the Award is counted as one.