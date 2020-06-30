Resources

Extension of lockdown | Tamil Nadu GO dated June 30, 2020

A day after announcing the extension of lockdown against the spread of COVID-19 across the State till July 31, the Tamil Nadu government on June 30, 2020 issued the necessary G.O. in this regard.

Click here to read the full GO

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 30, 2020 3:13:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/resources/extension-of-lockdown-tamil-nadu-go-dated-june-30-2020/article31952328.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY