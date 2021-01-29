Resources

Economic Survey 2020-2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented the Economic Survey that details the state of the economy ahead of the government's Budget for fiscal year beginning April 1, 2021.

Also Read

Economic Survey Volume I Complete PDF

 

Also Read

Economic Survey Volume II Complete PDF

 

The Economic Survey 2020-21, authored by a team led by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Venkata Subramanian, details the state of different sectors of the economy as well as reforms that should be undertaken to accelerate growth.

Click here to read the Economic Survey Volume I Complete PDF

 

Click here to read the Economic Survey Volume II Complete PDF

 

Related Topics
Economic Survey
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2021 4:27:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/resources/economic-survey-2020-2021/article33695071.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY