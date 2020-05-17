Resources

Economic stimulus package | Details of ₹20-lakh-crore package announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in five tranches

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference in New Delhi on May 17, 2020. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar
17 May 2020 15:14 IST
Updated: 17 May 2020 15:17 IST

Here are the links to documents with details of each announcement.

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made five announcements on the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan stimulus package on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Tranche 1: Business including MSMEs (May 13, 2020)

Tranche 2: Poor, including migrants and farmers (May 14, 2020)

Tranche 3: Agriculture (May 15, 2020)

Tranche 4: New horizons of growth (May 16, 2020)

Tranche 5: Government reforms and enablers (May 17, 2020)

