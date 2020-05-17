Resources17 May 2020 15:14 IST
Economic stimulus package | Details of ₹20-lakh-crore package announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in five tranches
Here are the links to documents with details of each announcement.
The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made five announcements on the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan stimulus package on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Here are the links to documents with details of each announcement:
Tranche 1: Business including MSMEs (May 13, 2020)
Tranche 2: Poor, including migrants and farmers (May 14, 2020)
Tranche 3: Agriculture (May 15, 2020)
Tranche 4: New horizons of growth (May 16, 2020)
