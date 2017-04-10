Resources

EC notice on RK Nagar bypolls

The Election Commission, late on Sunday night, cancelled the by-election to the Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency in Chennai, based on evidence of large scale bribing of voters by the ruling AIADMK (Amma) among other parties and candidates.

