Coronavirus unlock | Tamil Nadu GO dated November 31, 2020

01 November 2020 15:09 IST

While extending the lockdown in Tamil Nadu until the midnight of November 30, the government on Saturday announced further relaxations. It announced the reopening of schools (from Class 9 to Class 12), colleges, research institutes and other educational institutions from November 16.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced the reopening of cinemas, including multiplex and cinema halls in the shopping complexes, with 50% of the capacity from November 10.

Click here to read the full GO

