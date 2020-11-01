Resources

Coronavirus unlock | Tamil Nadu GO dated November 31, 2020

While extending the lockdown in Tamil Nadu until the midnight of November 30, the government on Saturday announced further relaxations. It announced the reopening of schools (from Class 9 to Class 12), colleges, research institutes and other educational institutions from November 16.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced the reopening of cinemas, including multiplex and cinema halls in the shopping complexes, with 50% of the capacity from November 10.

Click here to read the full GO

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 1, 2020 3:10:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/resources/coronavirus-unlock-tamil-nadu-go-dated-november-31-2020/article32996175.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY