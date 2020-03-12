Coronavirus | State Helpline numbers for COVID-19
The number of positive cases in India crossed 70.
The viral coronavirus pandemic has affected daily lives worldwide as borders were shut and strict restrictions imposed to avoid the spread of COVID-19. According to WHO, around 1,18,000 positive cases have been reported globally in 114 countries and more than 90% of cases are in just four countries. The number of positive cases in India crossed 70.
S. No
State / UT
State Helpline No.
1
Andhra Pradesh
0866-2410978
2
Arunachal Pradesh
9436055743
3
Assam
6913347770
4
Bihar
104
5
Chhattisgarh
077122-35091
6
Goa
104
7
Gujarat
104
8
Haryana
8558893911
9
Himachal Pradesh
104
10
Jharkhand
104
11
Karnataka
104
12
Kerala
0471-2552056
13
Madhya Pradesh
0755-2527177
14
Maharashtra
020-26127394
15
Manipur
3852411668
16
Meghalaya
108
17
Mizoram
102
18
Nagaland
7005539653
19
Odisha
9439994859
20
Punjab
104
21
Rajasthan
0141-2225624
22
Sikkim
104
23
Tamil Nadu
044-29510500
24
Telangana
104
25
Tripura
0381-2315879
26
Uttarakhand
104
27
Uttar Pradesh
18001805145
28
West Bengal
3323412600
29
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
03192-232102
30
Chandigarh
9779558282
31
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
104
32
Delhi
011-22307145
33
Jammu
01912520982
Kashmir
01942440283
34
Ladakh
01982256462
35
Lakshadweep
104
36
Puducherry
104
Note: The central helpline number is 011-23978046