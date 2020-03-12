Coronavirus | State Helpline numbers for COVID-19

Representational image

12 March 2020 21:30 IST

The number of positive cases in India crossed 70.

The viral coronavirus pandemic has affected daily lives worldwide as borders were shut and strict restrictions imposed to avoid the spread of COVID-19. According to WHO, around 1,18,000 positive cases have been reported globally in 114 countries and more than 90% of cases are in just four countries. The number of positive cases in India crossed 70.

S. No Advertising Advertising State / UT State Helpline No. 1 Andhra Pradesh 0866-2410978 2 Arunachal Pradesh 9436055743 3 Assam 6913347770 4 Bihar 104 5 Chhattisgarh 077122-35091 6 Goa 104 7 Gujarat 104 8 Haryana 8558893911 9 Himachal Pradesh 104 10 Jharkhand 104 11 Karnataka 104 12 Kerala 0471-2552056 13 Madhya Pradesh 0755-2527177 14 Maharashtra 020-26127394 15 Manipur 3852411668 16 Meghalaya 108 17 Mizoram 102 18 Nagaland 7005539653 19 Odisha 9439994859 20 Punjab 104 21 Rajasthan 0141-2225624 22 Sikkim 104 23 Tamil Nadu 044-29510500 24 Telangana 104 25 Tripura 0381-2315879 26 Uttarakhand 104 27 Uttar Pradesh 18001805145 28 West Bengal 3323412600 29 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 03192-232102 30 Chandigarh 9779558282 31 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 104 32 Delhi 011-22307145 33 Jammu 01912520982 Kashmir 01942440283 34 Ladakh 01982256462 35 Lakshadweep 104 36 Puducherry 104

Note: The central helpline number is 011-23978046