Coronavirus | How to register and schedule an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination

A medical worker prepares to inoculate a traffic policeman with a COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Bengaluru on February 26, 2021. | Photo Credit: AFP
The Hindu Net Desk 28 February 2021 23:09 IST
Updated: 28 February 2021 23:17 IST

The Union government has released a document “to handhold citizens to register and schedule an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination”. Currently the application is open for Citizens above 60 and for people above 45 with comorbidities.

The following features will be available for the Citizen in self registration module

  • Register for a vaccination session (with a choice of registering additional 3 members)
  • Selection of vaccination centre of convenience
  • Schedule vaccination date as per slot availability at a centre
  • Reschedule vaccination date

List of COVID-19 vaccination centres

