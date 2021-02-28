Resources28 February 2021 23:09 IST
Comments
Coronavirus | How to register and schedule an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination
Updated: 28 February 2021 23:17 IST
The Union government has released a document “to handhold citizens to register and schedule an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination”. Currently the application is open for Citizens above 60 and for people above 45 with comorbidities.
The following features will be available for the Citizen in self registration module
- Register for a vaccination session (with a choice of registering additional 3 members)
- Selection of vaccination centre of convenience
- Schedule vaccination date as per slot availability at a centre
- Reschedule vaccination date
Click here for the user manual.
List of COVID-19 vaccination centres
More In Resources
Read more...