Coronavirus | How to register and schedule an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination

28 February 2021 23:09 IST

The Union government has released a document “to handhold citizens to register and schedule an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination”. Currently the application is open for Citizens above 60 and for people above 45 with comorbidities.

Advertising

Advertising

The following features will be available for the Citizen in self registration module

Register for a vaccination session (with a choice of registering additional 3 members)

Selection of vaccination centre of convenience

Schedule vaccination date as per slot availability at a centre

Reschedule vaccination date

Click here for the user manual.

List of COVID-19 vaccination centres