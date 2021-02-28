Resources

Coronavirus | How to register and schedule an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination

The Union government has released a document “to handhold citizens to register and schedule an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination”. Currently the application is open for Citizens above 60 and for people above 45 with comorbidities.

The following features will be available for the Citizen in self registration module

  • Register for a vaccination session (with a choice of registering additional 3 members)
  • Selection of vaccination centre of convenience
  • Schedule vaccination date as per slot availability at a centre
  • Reschedule vaccination date

Click here for the user manual.

List of COVID-19 vaccination centres

