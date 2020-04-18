Resources

Apollo Hospitals | A handbook for organisations for life after COVID-19

Apollo Hospitals has issued a set of guidelines for organisations to create safe spaces for staff, once life resumes after the coronavirus pandemic has subsided.

From appropriate greetings to tips on routine environmental cleaning,  here is the complete handbook put out by the organisation.

