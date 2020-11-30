Allotment of seats in MBBS/BDS programmes | Tamil Nadu issues GO for creating Revolving Fund

30 November 2020 22:07 IST

The Tamil Nadu government on November 30 issued a G.O. to sanction a sum of ₹16 crore for creating a Revolving Fund to enable the payment of all type of essential fee and hostel fee for the students, who have obtained admission under the 7.5% preferential allotment of seats in MBBS/BDS programmes.

Click here to read full GO

