Resources30 November 2020 22:07 IST
Comments
Allotment of seats in MBBS/BDS programmes | Tamil Nadu issues GO for creating Revolving Fund
Updated: 30 November 2020 22:07 IST
The Tamil Nadu government on November 30 issued a G.O. to sanction a sum of ₹16 crore for creating a Revolving Fund to enable the payment of all type of essential fee and hostel fee for the students, who have obtained admission under the 7.5% preferential allotment of seats in MBBS/BDS programmes.
More In Resources
Read more...