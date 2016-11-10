Resources

Tata Sons statement on Cyrus Mistry's removal

The Tata Sons board recently sacked Cyrus Mistry, less than four years into his term at the helm of the software-to-steel conglomerate. The board gave no reason for the abrupt removal of the 48-year-old Irish citizen and named his predecessor Ratan Tata, 78, as interim chairman. > Read Tata Sons full statement on the issue here

Jun 15, 2020

