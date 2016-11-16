PM’s statement to media at the start of Winter Session of Parliament

Namaskar to all of you.

The winter session of parliament gets underway today.

Last session was a witness to a major decision on GST and the parliament made a major contribution towards realizing the dream of One nation, one tax.

I thanked all the parties on that day.

When all parties work together in the larger nation interest, positive outcomes and results emerge.

I hope this session will also see a healthy debate on various issues as it sets the stage for very good decisions..Of course, parties would present their views.

We will talk about the issues pertaining to the needs and the aspirations of the people.

Besides, the government’s thinking would also be reflected.

I expect a good, healthy debate with excellent contribution from all the political parties..

From the Government side, we will strive our level best to accomplish the transaction of business carrying all the political parties together.

In order to carry forward the work on GST, we have held discussions with the state Government and the political parties. The consultation process has been going on ahead of this session as well.

Government is ready for open debate on every issue and we hope that it will create a conducive atmosphere for significant and fruitful decisions.

Today the session of the Parliament is commencing. The last session witnessed the historic GST passage: PM >@narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) >November 16, 2016

Am sure we will have good debates on various issues, parties will present their views on issues. We will talk about people's aspirations: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) >November 16, 2016