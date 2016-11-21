Indore-Patna rail derailment: List of deceased

At least 121 persons were killed and over 200 injured as 14 bogies of the Patna-bound Indore-Rajendranagar Express went off the track in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Sunday.

While the cause of the derailment is not known, railway officials suspect a rail fracture. In addition to the other departmental inquiries by the Railways, P.K. Acharya, Commissioner, Railway Safety, Eastern Circle, Kolkata will hold the statutory inquiry on Monday and Tuesday, a north central railway spokesperson informed.

>Here (120kb) is a list of the deceased.