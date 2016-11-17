Bill Gates on Transforming India

Read the transcript of the lecture Bill Gates delivered at the >NITI Aayog lecture series on Transforming India here.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation decision, Microsoft founder Bill Gates has said it is a “bold move” and will deflate India’s shadow economy.

Delivering the Second Transforming India Lecture organised by NITI Aayog here on Wednesday, Mr. Gates said that shift to digital transactions will enhance transparency and reduce leakages.

India, he added, “has all the pieces in place for a compelling vision for digital financial inclusion. Aadhaar will convert a cumbersome, paper-based account opening process into a 30-second, all-digital system.”

He was of the view that Aadhaar will also create a centralised data repository.