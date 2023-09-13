Registrations closed for businessline Cerebration Corporate Quiz

September 13, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST

The 20th edition of the businessline Cerebration Corporate Quiz 2023, presented by the JK Tyre Range series, has closed its registrations. This prestigious corporate quiz championship, organised by The Hindu businessline, is open to corporate executives, business professionals, and undiscovered bright minds.

Nearly 6,000 participants have taken the online quiz so far in the preliminary rounds.

The top six contestants from each city will now advance to the virtual regional finals. In Bangalore, this will take place on September 17 at 5 p.m., for Hyderabad on September 23 at 11 a.m., and for Kochi on October 2 at 11 a.m. The virtual regional rounds will also be held for Delhi on October 7 at 11 a.m., for Chennai on October 15 at 11 a.m. and for Mumbai on October 22 at 11 a.m.

The national finals, a live on-ground event, will take place at the BSE in Mumbai. On October 29, winners of the regional finals from six cities will compete for the coveted title, from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Winners stand to win prizes worth ₹ 1.5 lakhs, with the first prize being ₹75,000, the second ₹50,000, and the third ₹25,000.

JK Tyre Ranger Series is the title partner for this event, in association with BSE. SBI, Greyon Cosmetics, and Parker Pens are the associate partners, with News X as the TV partner.

