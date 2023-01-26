Real ‘Gram Swaraj’ achieved in Andhra Pradesh in just 43 months, says Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

January 26, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Andhra Pradesh government has achieved the real ‘Gram Swaraj’ which cannot be seen anywhere in the country, said Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on January 26.

Mr. Harichandan unfurled the national flag and inspected the parade at the 74th Republic Day celebrations held by the State government at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada on Thursday. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy and others took part in the celebrations.

In his Republic Day speech, Mr. Harichandan said, “The essence of the 73-year-old Constitution is being carried out by the State government in true letter and spirit in the past 43 months of the Governance.”

“Proving that our state government is not a government of words but a government of deeds, we have brought in real Gram Swaraj in just 43 months which cannot be seen anywhere in the country. Village/Ward Secretariats and Volunteer system formed an important element to realise Gram Swaraj,” Mr. Harichandan said.

He added that the State government is following the Constitutional spirit of giving equal opportunity to everyone, looking beyond caste, religion, region, and political affiliations.

“Realising that no serious effort was made earlier to change the fate of the marginalised sections the government has embarked on an unprecedented Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) through which an amount of ₹1.82 lakh crore has reached the intended beneficiaries to the last rupee till date, in a most transparent manner without any bias or corruption,” Mr. Harichandan said.

During the tough times of Covid-19, having realised the slump of incoming sources of people, despite the strain on finances, the state government has provided financial aid through Navaratnalu schemes and stood by the side of the poor, he added.

“In a revolutionary move, for the first time in the history of the country over 30 lakh house site pattas were given to the women in recognition of Stree Shakthi,” he said, and added that Andhra Pradesh will become the top state in the country with welfare-based development and growth in the future.

Mr. Harichandan elaborated on various schemes including Jagananna Ammavodi, Mana Badi - Nadu Nedu, YSR Rythu Bharosa, Dr. YSR Arogyasri Scheme, YSR Pension Kanuka, YSR Cheyutha, YSR Vahana Mitra, Jagananna Thodu, Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam, Jagananna Haritha Nagaralu and others.

Republic Day celebrations

The armed and unarmed contingents and tableaux by various departments enthralled the school children and visitors who witnessed the celebrations.

In the armed contingent category, Indian Army was adjudged the best. It is followed by the 2nd Battalion of Andhra Pradesh Special Police, Kurnool.

In the unarmed contingent category, Bharat Scouts and Guides won first place and Social Welfare Residential Schools contingent won second place. For the first time, Odisha police contingent also participated in the parade.

The Housing Department’s “Navaratnalu- Housing for All” tableau bagged first place while the School Education Department’s Digital Education bagged second place and Village and Ward Secretariats Department stood third.