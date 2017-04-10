Ravindra Gaikwad flies again

Over two weeks after he was blacklisted and grounded by all airlines, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad on Monday travelled on a Pune-New Delhi flight, authorities said.

Reduced to train and road travel and avoiding the media glare till now, the Osmanabad MP took the Pune-New Delhi AI 852, which has now made a provision for business class travel on this particular service.

Incidentally, it was on March 23 that the MP created a ruckus and assaulted a senior staffer after being denied business class on the flight.

It resulted in two police complaints being lodged against him, and a ban on flying. It had its echo in Parliament with Shiv Sena raising the issue leading to a face-off with the BJP.

Last week, after Gaikwad tendered a letter expressing ‘regret’ over the incident to Civil Aviation Minister A. Gajapathi Raju, AI revoked the flying ban on Saturday, closely followed by Federation of Indian Airlines and other private airlines.

The government’s moves came following threats that the Shiv Sena, a member of the ruling NDA, would boycott the critical meet to discuss the nominee for next President.