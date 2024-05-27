GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Rajkot fire: Gujarat Congress demands FIR against senior officials, BJP office-bearers

There is no meaning in suspending junior-level officers who do not have any powers, says state Congress chief Shaktisinh Gohil

Updated - May 27, 2024 07:13 pm IST

Published - May 27, 2024 07:12 pm IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
Firefighters search for remains of victims at the TRP game zone at Rajkot, Gujarat on May 26, 2024.

Firefighters search for remains of victims at the TRP game zone at Rajkot, Gujarat on May 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

The Gujarat Congress on May27 demanded that senior civic and State officials and office-bearers of the ruling BJP be named in the FIR registered in connection with the Rajkot game zone fire that claimed several lives.

Addressing a press conference, state Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil also asked the government to consider giving “generous” compensation to the kin of those killed saying the majority of the families belong to humble backgrounds.

Rajkot Game Zone fire: Fix accountability, culprits be given strictest punishment says Congress to Gujarat govt.

Mr. Gohil’s statement came soon after the State government ordered the suspension of six officials for “gross negligence in allowing the game zone to operate without necessary approvals”.

Rajkot game zone fire: Two cops, civic staff among six officials suspended for negligence

The Congress leader said the action was only taken against some low-ranking officials.

“In the past, several high-ranking officials, including the Rajkot Mayor, Collector and Municipal Commissioner, had visited this place and shared their photographs on social media too. In such a scenario, how can you expect that a junior officer would dare to take action against the game zone management?” asked Mr. Gohil.

What are fire safety rules, and why are there compliance challenges? | Explained

He also shared some photos posted on the Facebook page of the TRP Game Zone, where 27 persons, including four children under the age of 12, were killed in a massive fire on May 25.

“In one of the photos taken in 2022, BJP’s office-bearers, including former mayor Pradip Dav, can be seen at TRP Arena. In another photograph, former BJP MLA Arvind Raiyani and some other local BJP leaders can be seen at the same place,” claimed Gohil.

There is no meaning in suspending junior-level officers who do not have any powers, he said, demanding that senior civic and state officials and BJP office-bearers be named as accused in the FIR.

“We also demand generous compensation for the kin of the deceased,” he said. The State and Centre have announced a cumulative compensation of ₹6 lakh for the kin of each deceased.

He wondered how the officials failed to notice that such a large recreation complex was being run illegally, particularly when the Gujarat High Court had repeatedly asked the government to ensure compliance with fire safety norms at such places.

“During our visit to Rajkot on Sunday, we learnt that even if you have installed all the required equipment to deal with fire, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) won’t be issued unless you pay a bribe. And, even if you don't have anything in place, you can obtain a fire NOC if you are ready to shell out some money,” Gohil alleged.

Related Topics

Gujarat / accident (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.