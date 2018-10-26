Koreas agree to remove border posts, sand sculptures to promote voting, and other news in pictures

4.30 pm

Koreas to destroy 22 front-line guard posts by November

The two Koreas have agreed to each remove 11 guard posts along the heavily-fortified border next month with a goal to possibly remove all of them in the future. The agreement made between generals from the two sides came as diplomatic thaw between the former wartime foes gathered pace.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the North's leader Kim Jong Un previously agreed on a broad plan to ease tensions along the border during their third summit in Pyongyang last month. During the October 26 talks aimed at fleshing out details, the two sides agreed to withdraw all troops and weaponry from the 11 guard posts along the border and destroy them by the end of November, according to a joint statement released by Seoul's military. “The two sides also agreed to hold working-level talks to remove all remaining GPs based on the progress of the test removal of 11 GPs,” it said after the talks held at the border truce village of Panmunjom.

Panmunjom — or the Joint Security Area (JSA) — is the only spot along the tense, 250-km frontier where soldiers from the two Koreas and the U.S.-led U.N. Command stand face to face. But as part of the latest reconciliatory gesture, the two Koreas on October 25 removed all firearms and guard posts from the area, leaving it manned by 35 unarmed personnel from each side.

1.45 pm

Rahul leads protest march to CBI headquarters

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday led a protest march to demand the reinstatement of CBI Director Alok Verma, who has been divested of his powers and sent on leave, and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress has termed the move against Verma “illegal and unconstitutional”.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with partymen marching towards CBI headquarters during a protest demonstration against the removal of CBI director Alok Verma in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

In Patna, Congress workers staged dharna outside the gate of the CBI office at Bailey Road.

12.30 pm

Sand art for voter awareness

Sand sculptures on voter awareness by sand artist Balaji, in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: Ch.Vijaya Bhaskar

Sand artist Balaji carved sand sculptures focussing on the theme of voting awareness in Vijayawada on Friday. Hundreds of onlookers gathered near the sand sculptures and appreciated the work of Mr. Balaji.

11.00 am

Heavy security at CBI offices

Heave posse of police personnel seen at the CBI headquarters, ahead of the Congress's protest, in New Delhi on Friday, October 26, 2018. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Heavy security was deployed at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in New Delhi and other parts of India, in view of a protest called by the Congress on Friday.

Stepping up its campaign against the Centre over the removal of Central Bureau of Investigation Director Alok Verma, the Congress announced that it would demonstrate in front of all CBI offices in the country on Friday to press for his reinstatement.

10.00 am

Flash floods in Jordan

A child survivor receives medical care near the Dead Sea in Jordan Thursday, October 25, 2018. | Photo Credit: AP

Flash floods unleashed by heavy rains swept away middle school students and teachers visiting hot springs near the Dead Sea on Thursday, killing 18 and injuring 35 as the torrent carried some for several kilometers, a civil defence official said.

Israel’s military said it dispatched a search and rescue team at the request of Jordan’s government.

9.00 am

Protest in London over Yemen war, Khashoggi in London

Protesters demonstrating against the war in Yemen and the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi drive a double-decker bus covered with banners past the Saudi Arabian embassy on October 25, 2018 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hundreds of people gathered outside Saudi Arabia’s embassy in London to protest against the war in Yemen and the killing in Turkey of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Raising slogans against the Saudi regime, the protesters appealed to the UK government to withdraw arms sales from the country in light of its devastating bombing campaign against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

8.00 am

Abe speaks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during the event marking the 40th anniversary of the China-Japan Peace and Friendship Treaty at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang commemorated the 40th anniversary of a friendship treaty in Beijing. In a sign of a thaw, Mr. Abe is making the first visit by a Japanese leader to China in 11 years. Mr. Abe will be in Beijing until Saturday and return to Japan in time to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting Japan, on Sunday.