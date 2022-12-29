ADVERTISEMENT

Praveen Kumar Srivastava appointed acting CVC

December 29, 2022 09:36 am | Updated 09:36 am IST - NEW DELHI

Mr. Srivastava is a 1988-batch (retired) IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre. He superannuated as Secretary (Coordination), Cabinet Secretariat on January 31 this year.

Vigilance Commissioner Praveen Kumar Srivastava has been appointed as the acting Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC), officials said on Wednesday.

Mr. Srivastava's appointment comes after Suresh N. Patel completed his term as the chief of the anti-corruption watchdog Central Vigilance Commission on December 24, they said.

The commission is headed by a CVC and can have a maximum of two Vigilance Commissioners.

Besides Mr. Srivastava, former Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Arvind Kumar is the other Vigilance Commissioner.

Mr. Srivastava is a 1988-batch (retired) Indian Administrative Service officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre. He superannuated as Secretary (Coordination), Cabinet Secretariat on January 31 this year.

During his tenure as Special Secretary and Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, he had handled matters relating to cadre management of Indian Police Service, personnel and general administration of central armed police forces and Union territories.

Mr. Srivastava also assisted the government in negotiations relating to trade in services under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) as Director/Deputy Secretary, Department of Commerce.

He also served as Chief Vigilance Officer in RITES Ltd and as Joint Secretary and Mission Director, Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM).

Mr. Patel, former managing director and chief executive officer of Andhra Bank, was on August 3, 2022 appointed as the CVC.

He joined the Commission in April 2020 as the Vigilance Commissioner. Mr. Patel was made acting CVC on June 24, 2021 after Sanjay Kothari completed his term.

The tenure of a CVC and vigilance commissioner is of four years or till the incumbent attains the age of 65 years.

