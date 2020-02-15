Prakasam police dept. gets award

Prakasam police won the ‘27th Technology Sabha’ award, for taking a series of technology initiatives such as ‘Spandana Online,’ ‘Spandana Beyond Border,’ to improve the services to people .

The award was given to Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal by Odisha Electronics and Technology Minister Thusharkanti Behera, at Bhuvaneswar late on Friday. Earlier, Prakasam police have won the ‘SKOCH Award’ for project JIO(Junior Investigation Officer) to impart good investigative skills in the police personnel and ‘7th Gfiles Award’ in December 2019 for significantly improving administrative efficiency and citizen services through innovative use of technology.